Cubs sign pitcher Jorge De La Rosa and put Yu Darvish on 60-day disabled list

Yu Darvish mixed all his pitches in a 55-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Wrigley Field and said he felt good. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

On Friday, the Cubs signed left-hander Jorge De La Rosa and option Randy Rosario to Class AAA Iowa.

In an effort to make room for De La Rosa, the Cubs put Yu Darvish, who has been dealing with pain near his surgically repaired elbow, on the 60-day disabled list.

At first glance, the move to put Darvish on the extended disabled list looks worrisome. However, the $126 million pitcher, who hasn’t pitched since May 20, has already been out for more than 60 days.

Darvish threw a 33-pitch, two-inning simulated game Wednesday without any apparent pain or problem. He’ll likely have another rehab start soon.

As for De La Rosa, he’ll be available Friday afternoon for the Cubs’ three-game series opener against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field.

De La Rosa, 37, has spent all or part of 15 seasons in the majors with four teams. This season, he’s pitched scoreless ball in 32 of 42 outings and allowed on run or fewer in 39 of his 42 appearances. However, his 2018 season has been blemished by one extremely bad outing. On July 11, De La Rosa allowed seven runs in 1⅔ innings.

Overall, De La Rosa is 0-2 with six holds and a 4.63 ERA in 42 relief appearances with the Diamondbacks this season.