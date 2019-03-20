Cubs’ Yu Darvish (blister) ‘ready to rock and roll’ after throwing Wednesday

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish, who left Tuesday’s start in the fifth inning because of a finger blister, threw on the side Wednesday and reported feeling “great,” manager Joe Maddon said.

But Maddon didn’t rule out pushing the presumptive No. 2 starter in the rotation back in the opening order to start the season as a precaution.

“It depends what happens the next time he goes out there,” Maddon said, “because we just have to make sure that when he goes out and pitches that there’s no real chance to open it up again.

“He’s been throwing the ball great. He’s feeling wonderful. I don’t want it to be impacted by a blister.”

Darvish pitches against the Mariners Tuesday in a game he left in the fifth inning because of a blister on the ring finger of his pitching hand.

Darvish said the skin broke on the blister, on the middle pad of the right ring finger, on the final pitch he threw Tuesday, and he left with two out in the fifth.

He’s scheduled to make his final start of the spring Sunday, possibly in the more controlled environment of a minor-league game.

For now, the Cubs and Darvish are operating under a green light after Wednesday’s throwing.

“He said he’s ready to rock and roll,” Maddon said. “So we’ll just play it the proverbial one day at a time.”