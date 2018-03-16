Cubs’ Yu Darvish goes a strong 5 innings in 6-3 victory over the White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Some notes from the Cubs’ 6-3 victory over the White Sox on Friday at Camelback Ranch:

All Yu’s got

Friday was about a Cubs-Sox get-together — always a lovely time, right? — but also very much about Yu Darvish, who was terrific in a five-inning stint at Camelback Ranch. Darvish allowed a run, walked one, struck out four and looked strong from his first pitch to his 63rd and final one.

Some other Darvish details:

He looked like a big-time athlete as he motored to the bag on a pair of 3-1 groundouts to first baseman Efren Navarro.

He couldn’t get a bunt down in a sacrifice situation. His first attempt dribbled foul down the first-base line. After letting a called strike go by, he bunted one right into the dirt behind home plate for an out.

In his next at-bat, though, Darvish lined an opposite-field base hit off Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez. He then barely jogged to third base — he easily could’ve scored — on Ian Happ’s double into the right-field corner.

Not a good play: Darvish didn’t run hard enough to cover home plate on a wild pitch. Catcher Willson Contreras’ throw was in time to prevent the Sox’ first run, but Darvish just plain didn’t get there.

Good hitter, good sport

Contreras crushed a long home run to left and nearly went the other way for a second homer, but it was caught at the wall. Contreras held his helmet aloft in salute to right fielder Avisail Garcia.

It was worth it

Albert Almora Jr. robbed Sox slugger Jose Abreu with a diving catch in center field, rose to his feet and doubled Garcia off second base. Almora then spent some time flexing his glove hand, but he remained in the game.

On deck

Split-squad games:

Cubs vs. Indians, Mesa, Eddie Butler vs. Trevor Bauer, 3:05 p.m., Saturday, cubs.com audio.

Cubs vs. Indians, Las Vegas, Jose Quintana vs. Ryan Merritt, 6:05 p.m., Saturday, Ch. 9.

