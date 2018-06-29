Cubs’ Yu Darvish heads to Dallas for second opinion on arm injury

The Yu Darvish saga has taken another turn, this time south as the Cubs starter traveled to Dallas to get a second opinion on his ailing right arm.

Darvish was scheduled to meet with Rangers team physician Keith Meister, with whom he has worked before, after things didn’t go well during a bullpen session Thursday in Los Angeles. Darvish has been sidelined since late May with tendinitis in his triceps. He pitched five innings for Class A South Bend on Monday but said afterward that his arm didn’t feel right.

On Thursday, it was apparent that Darvish was still bothered by the injury, according to Chris Gimenez, who caught the session.

“You could tell he wasn’t feeling the greatest,” Gimenez said before the Cubs faced the Twins on Friday at Wrigley Field. “I give him credit for trying to explore those options of kind of working through it. The main thing is to get him back healthy. That’s Priority No. 1.

Yu Darvish pitches for the South Bend Cubs against the West Michigan Whitecaps on June 25. Darvish was on a one-game rehab assignment with the Cubs' Class A affiliate. Michael Caterina/AP

“I think he’s just a little frustrated, to be honest with you,” added Gimenez, who said he spoke with Darvish. “And rightfully so. I know he wants to get himself back out here.”

The Cubs are prepared to forge ahead without Darvish, who signed a six-year, $126 million contract in February.

“We’d love to have him out there pitching, there’s no question,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But it’s not going to happen, and I don’t know exactly when it’s going to happen. In the meantime, you play the cards that you have.

“It’s a long season. Obviously, he hasn’t used up a whole lot of innings at this point. Hopefully, he gets it right and then can be very strong for us in the second half and down the stretch.”

More injury news

Third baseman Kris Bryant, on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left shoulder, was scheduled to hit in the cage and take grounders Friday.

“ ‘KB’ is feeling a lot better,” Maddon said.

Bryant is expected to return to the Cubs’ lineup when he’s eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to make a rehab appearance at Class AAA Iowa on Friday, and right-hander Eddie Butler (groin strain) was to make one Saturday.

Next up

Tyler Chatwood is back with the Cubs after being activated from the paternity list. He’s scheduled to start Saturday against the Twins.

“I was able to come in here a couple of days and throw a bullpen,” Chatwood said. “I feel good and ready to go.”

More baby news

Infielder Javy Baez wasn’t in the starting lineup after his fiancée, Irmarie Marquez, gave birth to a boy Thursday.

Nice tribute

Before the game, the Cubs showed a video and held a moment of silence for longtime clubhouse attendant Yosh Kawano, who died Monday at 97.