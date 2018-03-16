Cubs’ Yu Darvish looking for first extended outing of spring at the White Sox

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs are in free-fall. The sky? It’s coming down with them. All hope is just about lost.

Yes, it’s true: The Cubs have dropped five of their last six spring training games.

Or maybe it’s not that big of a deal. Hard to say.

Either way, it’s Yu Darvish day. Against the beloved White Sox, no less. Darvish said, “DH? We don’t need no stinkin’ DH.” He didn’t actually say that, but he’s in the lineup. Time to get some reps at the plate even in an American League park. They like to keep these things loose here in the Cactus League.

Yu Darvish on his first day with the Cubs.

Darvish has thrown only 5 1/3 innings through two starts this spring. He’ll try to go longer today, like Jose Quintana, Jon Lester, Tyler Chatwood and Kyle Hendricks already have this week.

Today’s lineup vs. White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez at Camelback Ranch:

LF Ian Happ

2B Tommy La Stella

C Willson Contreras

1B Efren Navarro

CF Albert Almora Jr.

SS Mike Freeman

RF Peter Bourjos

3B Ryan Court

P Yu Darvish

Once more, for your viewing pleasure:

#Cubs lineup vs. team with strange logo I can't make out. Yu Darvish day. pic.twitter.com/WYudaLwcoy — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) March 16, 2018

