Custer leads Loyola to 97-75 win over Missouri State

Colleges 02/03/2018, 04:14pm
Associated Press

Clayton Custer matched his season high with 23 points to lead six players in double figures and Loyola took control early and coasted to a 97-75 victory over Missouri State on Saturday at Gentile Arena.

Custer made 9 of 11 shots, including all seven of his attempts inside the 3-point arc, and handed out six assists for the Ramblers (19-5, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Marques Townes totaled 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Cameron Krutwig added 13 points and seven boards. Aundre Jackson scored 12 off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting and Donte Ingram and Ben Richardson both scored 11 for Loyola, which shot 61 percent from the floor and buried half its 20 3-pointers. The Ramblers are off to their best start in MVC play since the 1986-87 season.

Freshman Mustafa Lawrence made 5 of 9 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 19 points for the Bears (15-10, 5-7).  J.T. Miller tossed in 15 points, while Alize Johnson chipped in with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Missouri State dropped its fifth straight game.

SOUTH BEND, IN - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola (Il) Ramblers is seen during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on December 13, 2015 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Loyola-Chicago 81-61. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 587708687

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

The news is good for Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen, but not so much for Kris Dunn – Chicago Sun-Times
Jeanne Ives' new campaign ad targets transgender community, illegal immigrants and women who get abo
Brian Urlacher expected to be named to Pro Football Hall of Fame – Chicago Sun-Times
Couple charged with killing 1-year-old girl being watched at their Austin home