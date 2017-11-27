Cyber Monday: The best deals for your favorite Chicago sports teams

No need to wait in line with these Cyber Monday deals. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Today is Cyber Monday and we round up the best online deals for Chicago’s sports teams. From tickets to merchandise, there’s something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

CUBS

• At the Cubs MLB.com store, the team is offering 30 percent off today for all items. Using the code BATS. (link)

• Check out the deeply discounted, holiday sales items — 36 in all for the Cubs (link)

• Tickets: While technically not a “Cyber Monday” sale, 8-game and 14-game ticket packages go on sale at noon Tuesday. (link)

• Arizona Spring Training packages are available. Four-day in the Arizona sun! (link)

WHITE SOX

• Tickets vouchers: White Sox Holiday Packs include ticket vouchers redeemable for 66 games and start at $29. Each order includes a card and a Sox nutcracker ornament. Orders placed through Cyber Monday will receive two bonus vouchers for every four vouchers purchased. (link)

• At the White Sox’ MLB.com store, all items are 30 percent off today if you use the code BATS (link)

• Cyber Monday ticket deal: Outfield Reserved ticket vouchers that include $7 in Bonus Bux for $25. Only 1,000 of these vouchers are available for purchase and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday and ends at midnight. (link)

• Check out the White Sox auctions for deals that benefit White Sox charities. (link)

Give the gift of White Sox baseball this holiday season! Holiday Packs include ticket vouchers redeemable for 66 games in 2018, a decorative card and a commemorative White Sox nutcracker ornament. #SilverAndBlackFriday Holiday Packs: https://t.co/7HtHMPwcoj pic.twitter.com/oFwxHqZ6qs — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 24, 2017

BEARS

• 30 percent off at the Bears team shop today. (link)

• Not many ticket deals for the Bears, but good news, the team’s poor performance this season has depressed the secondary ticket market! Tickets are available for the final two home games and start at $40 (link)

BULLS

• The Bulls are offering a Cyber Monday ticket deal: 50 percent off tickets to select games with no purchasing fees. (link)

• 25 percent off orders of $25 or more at the Bulls team shop. (link)

Cyber Monday is coming up and we've got you covered #BullsNation! Starting Monday, 11/27 at 12:01AM, tickets to select Bulls games will be 50% OFF. pic.twitter.com/tYaALeT3rl — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 25, 2017

BLACKHAWKS

• 30 percent off at the Blackhawks team store when you use the code NHLCM17 (link)

• $25 for standing room only tickets for the seven selected games. Offer ends at midnight or while tickets last. (link)

The #CyberMonday $25 Standing Room Only tickets are here! Grab your tickets while they last: https://t.co/d9BA83y2UI pic.twitter.com/fjhGyfxXbN — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 27, 2017

FIRE

• Up to 50 percent all gear at the Fire’s team store (link)