D.J. Boston, brother of Daryl Boston, finds coaching with Dogs ‘rewarding’

D.J. Boston has the same goal as the players he coaches with the Chicago Dogs: he wants to be in the major leagues.

“That’s one of the reasons I do it,” Boston said. “I love the game, but I also have a goal of getting to the big leagues.”

Boston, 46, is the younger brother of White Sox first-base coach Daryl Boston and serves as the Dogs’ hitting coach. And though he hasn’t yet made the majors like Daryl – who played for four teams and has been on the Sox staff since 2013 – D.J. is still grinding in the sport he loves and fulfilled by his work.

“Being with these guys has been very rewarding, just to see some of the guys who have been picked up from independent ball and you see those guys in an organization and playing well,” Boston said. “That’s rewarding in itself, so as long as I’ve got a jersey on I’m happy. That’s the goal – just to stay in the game because that’s something you love to do.”

And Boston has worn a lot of jerseys.

He signed with the Blue Jays organization after they selected him in the 39th round of the 1990 draft, and began his career with the rookie-league Medicine Hat (Alberta) Blue Jays. After that, his career took him all over, including stints in Class AAA in 1996, 1997 and 1998 and stops in the Mexican league and independent ball.

Boston’s last year as a player was 2006, and in 2008 he took a job as a hitting coach with the rookie-level Greeneville Astros. He also coached in the Braves organization and in 2015 worked under current Dogs manager Butch Hobson with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League.

Boston said moving around so much can be frustrating but also a learning experience. And it’s those experiences he passes on to the players, many of whom are traveling similarly itinerant paths.

“A lot of times, just being in independent ball, sometimes you get discouraged. Like I tell (the players), you never know who’s in the stands,” Boston said. “As long as you’ve got a jersey on, you continue to play hard because you never know who’s watching.

“That usually seems to get guys back on track as far as the mental aspect.”

