Dan McNeil speaks, sturgeon, eagles: Notes around Chicago outdoors
Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Bob France found five eagles Saturday when he arrived at Pickerel Point Park in South Elgin. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“I saw a mature bald eagle in a tree next to Butterfield Road where it crosses Salt Creek in Elmhurst. I’ve seen many bald eagles in my time but never this close to home. ” Jim Hantak, Hillside
A: His sighting came the same day my daughter spotted one as I picked her up at college. The Polar Vortex concentrated eagles around open water.
BIG NUMBER
78: Minutes that the sturgeon season lasted (six fish) on Black Lake in Michigan. See photo at the top.
LAST WORD
“Please don’t wait until the end of the day to bring your fish in. It’s a lot easier for DNR staff to collect the data we need from fish when they are somewhat pliable rather than frozen solid. Bringing your fish in early will make the registration process easier and make the wait time at stations shorter at the end of the spearing day.”
Ryan Koenigs, Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist, on checking in speared sturgeon; the spearing season opened Saturday.
WILD TIMES
LAKE MICHIGAN MEETING
Feb. 22: IDNR Lake Michigan Program meeting, Des Plaines office, 7-9 p.m.
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday: Gregg Thomas with special guest Dan McNeil, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Capt. Arnie Arredondo, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Tony Grant and Gregg Thomas, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Capt. Ralph Steiger, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
ICE FISHING
Today, Feb. 10: Final day, Chain O’Lakes Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival, headquartered at Turtle Beach on Channel, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
ILLINOIS HUNTERS
Friday, Feb. 15: Final day Illinois hunters with Hunter Windshield Cars for DNR public hunting areaes must report their annual harvest online.
HUNTER SAFETY
Feb. 23-24: Essex, (815) 458-3568
March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197
SHOWTIME
Today, Feb. 10: Final day . . . Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, Tinley Park High School . . . Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont . . . Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park
Today: Feb. 10: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School
Feb. 15-24: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds
Feb. 16-17: Capt. Ralph Steiger’s ``Learn Lake Michigan Seminar,” Cabela’s, Hammond, Ind.
Feb. 16-17: Bedford Sales Open House, Morris
Feb. 16-17: Chicago Dive & Travel Expo, Chicago Marriott O’Hare
Feb. 16: Fish & Hook Sport Show, Jean Shepherd Community Center, Hammond, Ind.
Feb. 16: Midwest Musky Club’s annual swap meet, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip
PHEASANTS FOREVER
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
