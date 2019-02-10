Dan McNeil speaks, sturgeon, eagles: Notes around Chicago outdoors

Stephanie Miller, the second successful angler of the 2019 Black Lake sturgeon season, holds the fish she harvested shortly after the season opened on Black Lakes tightly controlled season. Provided by Michigan DNR

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bob France found five eagles Saturday when he arrived at Pickerel Point Park in South Elgin. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I saw a mature bald eagle in a tree next to Butterfield Road where it crosses Salt Creek in Elmhurst. I’ve seen many bald eagles in my time but never this close to home. ” Jim Hantak, Hillside

A: His sighting came the same day my daughter spotted one as I picked her up at college. The Polar Vortex concentrated eagles around open water.

BIG NUMBER

78: Minutes that the sturgeon season lasted (six fish) on Black Lake in Michigan. See photo at the top.

LAST WORD

“Please don’t wait until the end of the day to bring your fish in. It’s a lot easier for DNR staff to collect the data we need from fish when they are somewhat pliable rather than frozen solid. Bringing your fish in early will make the registration process easier and make the wait time at stations shorter at the end of the spearing day.”

Ryan Koenigs, Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist, on checking in speared sturgeon; the spearing season opened Saturday.

WILD TIMES

LAKE MICHIGAN MEETING

Feb. 22: IDNR Lake Michigan Program meeting, Des Plaines office, 7-9 p.m.

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Gregg Thomas with special guest Dan McNeil, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Capt. Arnie Arredondo, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Tony Grant and Gregg Thomas, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Capt. Ralph Steiger, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

ICE FISHING

Today, Feb. 10: Final day, Chain O’Lakes Ice Fishing Derby and Winter Festival, headquartered at Turtle Beach on Channel, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

ILLINOIS HUNTERS

Friday, Feb. 15: Final day Illinois hunters with Hunter Windshield Cars for DNR public hunting areaes must report their annual harvest online.

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Feb. 23-24: Essex, (815) 458-3568

March 9-10: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818 . . . Dyer, Ind., (219) 515-2197

SHOWTIME

(Click here for the list of shows, classes and seminars)

Today, Feb. 10: Final day . . . Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, Tinley Park High School . . . Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont . . . Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Today: Feb. 10: Henry Decoy Show, Henry-Senachwine High School

Feb. 15-24: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Feb. 16-17: Capt. Ralph Steiger’s ``Learn Lake Michigan Seminar,” Cabela’s, Hammond, Ind.

Feb. 16-17: Bedford Sales Open House, Morris

Feb. 16-17: Chicago Dive & Travel Expo, Chicago Marriott O’Hare

Feb. 16: Fish & Hook Sport Show, Jean Shepherd Community Center, Hammond, Ind.

Feb. 16: Midwest Musky Club’s annual swap meet, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)