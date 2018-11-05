Ex-Bears fan Danica Patrick turns to dark side, becomes full-fledged Packers fan

Love makes people do some crazy things. But perhaps there’s nothing more deranged than what Danica Patrick’s love for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made her do.

Yes, Patrick — who grew up in Roscoe, Illinois, as a Bears fan — has turned the dark side. She’s a diehard Packers fan now.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at her Instagram account.

Throughout the season, Patrick has posted not one, but four photos of her sporting Packers gear presumably in a suite at Lambeau Field.

Unfortunately for the recently retired race car driver, Patrick made the decision to jump ship on the Bears at the wrong time. First-year head coach Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have made the Bears (5-3) the team to beat in the NFC North this season.

The Bears, who are riding a two-game win streak, currently sit on top of the NFC North standings as they prepare to play three consecutive division games.

Meanwhile, the Packers have lost their last two games and are 3-4-1 this season.

Patrick recently told ESPNW that she’s “very comfortable” with her transition to being a Packers fan. And to be frank, she doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

“Anyone that wonders why I don’t cheer for the Bears, it’s not like it’s an in-house rivalry of like, ‘Oh, you cheer for this team, I cheer for that team,'” Patrick said. “It’s like, ‘No, you play for that team.’ I can never understand when people are like, ‘Why don’t you cheer for the Bears still anymore?’ I’m like, ‘Well for obvious reasons.’ Usually with a sports teams or an athlete, whatever it may be, a driver, usually you need to have a reason, right? Maybe it’s because you’re from the city. Or maybe it’s because you’re dating one.”