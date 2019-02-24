White Sox OF Daniel Palka leaves spring game vs. Padres with tight hamstring

PEORIA, Ariz. — Outfielder Daniel Palka left the White Sox’ Cactus League game Sunday against the San Diego Padres with a tight left hamstring.

Palka felt it as he rounded first base after flying out in the second inning. The Sox say he is day-to-day.

Palka left the field under his own power, walking to the clubhouse at the Peoria Sports Complex with Sox training staff.

The 27-year-old batted .240/.294/.484 with 27 home runs and 67 RBI as a Sox rookie in 2018. He was tied for first among American League home runs among rookies.