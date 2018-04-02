Daniel and Henrik Sedin announce they’ll retire from NHL after 18 seasons

Legendary Canucks forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin will retire from the NHL at the end of the 2017-18 season. They announced their decision with a statement through the team Monday titled “Thank You Canucks Fans – A Letter from Daniel and Henrik Sedin.”

The Sedins have been playing for the Canucks since they were drafted with the second and third selections in the 1999 NHL Draft. They became superstars in Vancouver and were key figures in the heated rivalry that developed with the Blackhawks in the early 2010s. For much of their careers, they’ve been unparalleled in their unique chemistry on the ice.

Naturally, they announced their retirement together, too.

“We started the year with the mindset that a decision would be made in the postseason. But it became clear, after discussions with our families throughout the year, that this will be our last season,” the Sedins said in a statement. “This feels right for all of us.”

The Canucks have been moving in a new direction over the past couple years with the Sedins showing signs of their age. The team last made the playoffs in 2015 and has since started to build around a young core led by forwards Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Starting next season, that transition will be made complete with the longtime faces of Vancouver hockey moving on.

The Sedins have still been among the Canucks’ best players this season despite their age. Daniel is second on the team with 21 goals and 52 points in 78 games. Henrik leads the team with 45 assists in 79 games. Their final home game will be Thursday against the Coyotes, then they’ll wrap up their careers Saturday in Edmonton.