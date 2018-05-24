Danny Farquhar will take mound to throw first pitch at White Sox game

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar will return to the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the team hosts the Brewers on June 1.

It will be the first time Farquhar, 31, steps back on the field since suffering a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm during a game on April 20. The pitcher is sitting out the remainder of the 2018 season after he collapsed in the dugout during a game against the Astros last month. He spent over two weeks in the hospital before being released May 7.

Farquhar will be joined for the first pitch by his wife Lexie and his children, Madison, Landon and Liam, along with the team of medical staff from RUSH Medical Center who treated him and helped him during his recovery. There will also surely be many cheering fans in the stands, even if attendance has been soft this season.

The White Sox will also be holding fundraising efforts during the game against the Brewers with proceeds going to Joe Niekro Foundation, an organization “committed to supporting patients and families, research, treatment and awareness of brain aneurysms.” The charity was started by Natalie Niekro, the daughter of the 21-year MLB veteran who died suddenly from a brain aneurysm in 2005.

The game between the Sox and Brewers on June 1 starts at 7:10 p.m.