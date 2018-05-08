Danny Farquhar visits White Sox teammates

Danny Farquhar continues to make important steps in his recovery from a brain hemorrhage. Farquhar, who was released from the hospital on Monday, was a visitor in the White Sox clubhouse Tuesday afternoon.

“Not many people can make it through that surgery,” Sox pitcher Miguel Gonzalez said. “And just to have him around here … he was loving life just being around the guys.”

Gonzalez said Farquhar, who was accompanied by his wife Lexie, was in excellent spirits.

“He was like, ‘Man, I’m so excited to come back and see you guys and be around you guys,’ ” Gonzalez said. “It’s something special for him to be here. And to go through all of what he did, we’re very happy to see him.

Danny Farquhar during spring training this past March. (For Sun-Times/John Antonoff)

“Hopefully he’ll be able to come and play baseball again.”

Farquhar, a 31-year-old right-hander, suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm during a home game April 20 against the Astros.

Here’s manager Rick Renteria talking about Farquhar Tuesday before the Sox opened a two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Farquhar’s neurologist, Demetrius Lopes, said Farquhar, collapsed in the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field after pitching 2/3 of an inning against the Astros, will be able to pitch again but he isn’t clearing him to throw this season to allow Farquhar to fully recover.

Gonzalez said Farquhar talked about “throwing some live BP soon. That’s what he told us.”

“We’re happy to see him, and it was fun to be around him. He came to his locker and saw his locker. There’s really not many words that we can say [what it’s like] having him around.”

“He looks great, man,” Sox right-hander James Shields said. “He looks amazing. To go through what he did and to see him look how he does was an amazing feeling for us in the clubhouse, and I’m sure it was for him.”

Farquhar’s health has afforded plenty of perspective for the Sox, who are off to a 9-23 start in a rebuilding season.

“Anything like that sure does give you a lot of perspective on everything,” Renteria said. “Everything is relative in terms of its importance. Everything has its place of importance, and in this particular instance, just watching him I’m sure these guys were very happy that they saw him and to listened to him speak to them. You saw everybody smiling. They’re very very happy to see him.”