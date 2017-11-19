Bears ILB Danny Trevathan, TE Dion Sims out vs. Lions

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Dion Sims will both miss Sunday’s game against the Lions, as expected, after they were ruled inactive by the Bears.

Trevathan hurt his calf against the Saints three weeks ago. Sims has a mysterious illness — the Bears have offered little detail, other than saying he hasn’t been contagious.

Guard Kyle Long (finger), cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), who were off the injury report by Friday, are active.

Other inactive Bears on Sunday: cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Taquan Mizzell, defensive tackle John Jenkins and offensive lineman Tom Compton.