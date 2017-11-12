Danny Trevathan out for Bears; guard Kyle Long will play vs. Packers

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf) and tight end Dion Sims (illness) won’t play for the Bears against the Packers on Sunday, but guard Kyle Long will.

Trevathan strained his calf against the Saints but didn’t know until two days later that it was somewhat serious, coach John Fox said. Sims hasn’t practiced since the Saints game, either.

Long hurt his finger in the same game, and, like Trevathan and five others, was listed as questionable Friday.

Other Bears players who were ruled out Sunday: quarterback Mark Sanchez, cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring), cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle), and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring).