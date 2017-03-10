Danny Trevathan’s suspension for vicious hit shortened to 1 game

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) delivers a helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the third quarter of the Bears 35-14 loss at Lambeau Field. Adams was injured on the play and taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries and a possible concussion. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Danny Trevathan’s suspension for his brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams was reduced Tuesday from two games to one, meaning the Bears inside linebacker will return in time for the Oct. 15 game at the Ravens.

Trevathan interviewed with the appeals officer Derrick Brooks, who is jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, via phone earlier Tuesday.

Trevathan’s original suspension, issued Saturday, was made in violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6 (i), per NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan. The rule states “there shall be no unnecessary roughness. This shall include, but will not be limited to, (i) using any part of a player’s helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent violently or unnecessarily.”

The NFL established a new rule this offseason start that certain illegal hits could be subject to ejection and suspension on first offense.

Airing on CBS, Trevathan’s hit drew national attention. Trailing 21-7 in the third quarter, he lowered his head while his teammates appeared to have stopped Adams on third down.

Adams’ head snapped back and his mouthpiece flew through the air. After laying motionless, he was carried off the field on a backboard and taken to the hospital. Adams was released Friday while in concussion protocol.

Trevathan, who was not ejected from the game, said he didn’t mean to harm Adams. The Bears defended their inside linebacker and stated that he had no history of such hits.

