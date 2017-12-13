Dare to dream? Machado buzz trickles down to White Sox

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — When a Winter Meetings winds down in relative calm, a Manny Machado buzz will reverberate, even if the odds of the Orioles star infielder changing teams before Christmas don’t seem great.

And there was no escaping a tie to the White Sox, who continued to be connected, however loosely, to a player who figures to command a minimum of $300 million when he becomes a free agent after the 2018 season.

For many in Sox nation, Machado, 25, is that dream addition to the left side of the infield who would arrive when the rebuild crystalizes.

“Dare to dream,’’ Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday, speaking not specifically about Machado but to a general question about whether it’s conceivable to add a long-term piece with limited years of contract control.

Manny Machado #13 of the Baltimore Orioles bats against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on August 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

“Is it conceivable? Yes,” Hahn said.

“We like good players who fit into the long term, yeah.’’

Here’s why Machado is a long shot for the Sox: He would probably cost them two controllable starting pitchers, according to the Orioles are said to be seeking. The Sox would have him for one season before he reaches free agency. And if they want to corral Machado with a contract extension, the cost would be well beyond anything they have spent on one player.

“Sometimes you need to be creative,’’ Hahn said. “Sometimes you need to perhaps take a risk.’’

Perhaps the Sox trade for Machado and he falls in love with them.

Dream on?

“It’s probably slightly easier after a player has been part of this organization, understand what we’re about, to extend him as opposed to meeting him cold free agent and trying to sell him on the organization,’’ Hahn said.

But would the Sox part with their young pitching? As of now, they do figure to have almost nothing in in contract obligations on the books beyond Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia in 2019. But it still seems a dreamy proposition for the Sox, even though they are one of at least five teams to have discussed Machado with the Orioles. The Yankees are also on the list.

So many things would have to fall right, and it would be an aggressive gamble on the Sox’ part. Who knows how aggressive they are willing to be at a time when it might not be necessary.

“We certainly have had some interesting ideas presented, both inside our room, guys coming up with ideas, as well as some phone calls and some meetings with other clubs suggesting various things that might advance this [rebuilding] process forward for us,’’ Hahn said. “At this time, again we are primarily in listening mode, and if something makes sense, we’ll certainly move quickly to close something off.”

NOTES: Hahn said he expects to lose a player or two in the Rule 5 Draft Thursday morning and also expects to select one, possibly two. The Sox need bullpen help. Infielder Jake Peter, left-hander Jordan Guerrero and right-hander Connor Walsh have been identified as potential players not protected on the 40-man roster the Sox could lose. The Sox 40-man is at 36.

*Hahn said the market for players the Sox might sign – they need to add pitching depth for the rotation and bullpen — likely will come together after the holidays. The Sox laid groundwork this week for targeted second- or third-tier pitchers on the market. A Miguel Gonzalez return seems a possibility.

*Agent Scott Boras said left-hander Carlos Rodon, who had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in late September and ruled out six to eight months, is “doing great.”

“From the doctors we haven’t heard anything other than the normal course of his rehab going forward. They [White Sox] see him as top of the rotation starter, yes.”

Six months would be Opening Day, and Rodon’s timetable depends on his spring.

“Everything is progressing according to schedule,” Hahn said.