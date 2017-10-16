Darvish confident to start Game 3 of NLCS vs Cubs

Yu Darvish isn’t worried about taking the mound for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS on Tuesday. In fact, he’s more worried about what he’s going to do during the four-hour flight to Chicago from Los Angeles on Monday.

The Dodgers put Darvish in a pretty good position to start at Wrigley Field. With a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, Darvish said he’s focused on carrying the momentum over from the team’s exciting walk-off home run victory Sunday night and finishing what the Dodgers started at home in the first two games.

Joe Maddon, who has managed against Darvish plenty of times in the American League, said he knows what Darvish is capable of. Maddon said it’s key that his team gets to Darvish early.

“Most of the times when you’re able to get pitchers of that quality, two things have to occur, they’re off with their command a little bit and you get them early in the game,” Maddon said. “If there are any command issues and how we react in the early part of the game, because, again, if you permit them a lead at all, it’s really hard to match up with them in the latter part of the game.”

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series. | Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Cubs have struggled offensively this postseason. Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went for a combined 0-11 with seven strikeouts on Sunday. But just because the Cubs aren’t hitting well doesn’t mean Darvish plans to let down his guard.

“They’ve got really good lineups from top to bottom, and they play as a team. So, there is nobody in that lineup that I can get easy on,” Darvish said through a translator during a conference call Monday. “It’s going to be a battle, and I want to take one pitch at a time, on guy at a time.”

This will be Darvish’s fourth postseason start in the last six seasons.

Darvish tested the postseason waters with the Dodgers when he started Game 3 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks. He allowed only two hits and having one error in five innings. Darvish also struck out seven batters.

Since being traded from the Rangers to the Dodgers at the deadline, the four-time All Star has grown considerably. He hit a rough patch at the end of August. In three starts, Darvish gave up 19 hits and accumulated 13 errors in 12 ⅓ innings. But it’s been smooth sailing for the four-time All Star since.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his confidence in Darvish has grown considerably over the last month.

“It starts with the confidence he has in himself, and his ability to execute a pitch or throw a strike when he needs to,” Roberts said. “I think that early on coming here things sped up on him a little bit. He was out of whack mechanically. But I think right now simplifying things and being able to repeat the delivery, I think he’s gained a lot of confidence and in turn we feel the same about him.”

