Davante Adams goes on Twitter rant after Thomas Davis blindside hit

The NFL suffered another blow to its player-safety image on Sunday when Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis drilled Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams from the blindside with a helmet-to-helmet hit. Adams had to leave the game after the vicious blow in the third quarter. The Packers lost 31-24.

Adams took to Twitter on Monday morning to lash out at Davis, who quickly responded with an apology.

I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit! In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake! — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) December 18, 2017

But for Adams, who has suffered three concussions in the past two seasons, it wasn’t enough. An incensed Adams fired off three more tweets about the hit.

Somebody please explain to me what I wasnt trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player…. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Look it’s football but no room for shit like that. We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat… — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Not the type to rant but when u go through this shit twice in a year it takes a lil toll on u so excuse me. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Earlier this season, Adams left Lambeau Field on a stretcher after taking an illegal shot from Danny Trevathan. The Bears linebacker was suspended two games.

NFL will definitely review the hit by Davis, who has quite a history of similar infractions.

From The Sporting News: