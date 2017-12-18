The NFL suffered another blow to its player-safety image on Sunday when Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis drilled Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams from the blindside with a helmet-to-helmet hit. Adams had to leave the game after the vicious blow in the third quarter. The Packers lost 31-24.
Adams took to Twitter on Monday morning to lash out at Davis, who quickly responded with an apology.
But for Adams, who has suffered three concussions in the past two seasons, it wasn’t enough. An incensed Adams fired off three more tweets about the hit.
Earlier this season, Adams left Lambeau Field on a stretcher after taking an illegal shot from Danny Trevathan. The Bears linebacker was suspended two games.
NFL will definitely review the hit by Davis, who has quite a history of similar infractions.
Davis was fined $48,620 earlier this season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries. Including that amount, Davis has been fined a total of $122,184 for six separate incidents throughout his 12-year career. He has not been suspended for an illegal hit.