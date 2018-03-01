Minimum age for tackle football gets initial OK

The Dave Duerson Act aims to ban tackle football for children under the age of 12 in Illinois. | File Photo

A plan to prohibit tackle football among the youngest children to prevent head trauma is moving to the Illinois House floor for a vote.

The Mental Health Committee endorsed Rep. Carol Sente’s legislation 11-9. The Vernon Hills Democrat aims to delay head blows routine in tackle football that have been linked to the degenerative brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

It is a progressive disease characterized by memory loss, depression, violent tendencies and other cognitive problems.

Among the phalanx of experts and widows of CTE victims was Tregg Duerson. He is the son of the legislation’s namesake, former Chicago Bears defensive safety Dave Duerson. The elder Duerson shot himself at age 50 after suffering from CTE.

Several committee members who voted “no” complained that opponents were not given a chance to speak.