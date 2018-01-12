David Kampf, Jeff Glass lead Blackhawks to win over division-leading Jets

For the last 10 seconds of the second period Friday night, David Kampf looked like a defensive specialist in the NBA, knees bent, arms outstretched, harassing Jets All-Star Blake Wheeler to the point of exasperation.

Wheeler tried going left, but Kampf was there. He tried going right, but Kampf was there. He tried wheeling back to the left, but Kampf knocked him to his knees. Two more tries toward the right and the period was over, Wheeler pressured all the way back from the high slot to the blue line along the boards, with Kampf earning a well-deserved ovation at the end of the best period of his brief NHL career. A goal, an assist, and a win — on his 23rd birthday, no less.

If the Hawks are going to climb back into the playoff picture and make a run, it’s going to come with their biggest stars leading the way. But depth is as critical as star power in the NHL, and the Hawks’ third line — with Kampf centering newcomer Anthony Duclair and Alex DeBrincat — was a difference-maker in a 2-1 victory, their second impressive win over the division-leading Jets in the past month. The win put the Hawks back into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Duclair, in his debut, had an assist and created several scoring chances, denied on a third-period partial breakaway by Connor Hellebuyck. He looked fast and skilled, and was on the top power-play unit.

Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey knocks down Brandon Saad in front of the net during the second period Friday night. (AP Photo)

On top of the third line, the Hawks got a massive effort from the third-string goalie, as Jeff Glass returned to the net and had a terrific game, making 31 saves. He prevented Marko Dano from scoring on a juicy rebound in the first period, stoned Mathieu Perreault from point-blank range on a Jets power play in the second period, stopped Kyle Connor on a breakaway right before a Hawks goal later in the period, and made a huge pad stop on Bryan Little on a critical Jets power play late in the third. The Hawks were a perfect 3-of-3 against the Jets’ second-ranked power play.

After a goalless first period, Kampf gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead by tipping a Connor Murphy wrist shot past All-Star goalie Connor Hellebuyck at 4:51 of the second period. Kampf became the first player in Hawks history to score his first NHL goal on his birthday. He added an assist later in the period when Duclair set up Jan Rutta for a sharp-angle goal to make it 2-0.

Patrik Laine spoiled Glass’ bid for his first shutout with 3:41 left, but that was the lone blemish on the night.

Anisimov update

Artem Anisimov has been out a little longer than expected with an upper-body injury suffered Dec. 28 in Vancouver, and Sunday will be the ninths straight game he misses. But Joel Quenneville was holding out hope that he could return shortly after — or immediately after — next week’s bye week. Anisimov has yet to skate since the injury, and it usually takes a few days after that to get back in the lineup.

“Hopefully he can play right away after the break, but it might take him a game, I’m not sure,” Quenneville said.

The question is where does Anisimov slot back in once he does return? Pretty much all of his Hawks success has come on Patrick Kane’s line, but Nick Schmaltz has been excellent in that spot in Anisimov’s absence.

“Maybe back with Kaner, or the next center spot, or the [fourth] center spot, as well,” Quenneville said. “He can make us a deeper team. It doesn’t have to be with [Kane and Schmaltz]. We like our options.”

Roster report

Quenneville continued to have no update on Corey Crawford.

Tomas Jurco and Erik Gustafsson have yet to play since being recalled from Rockford, but Quenneville reiterated Friday that he wants to get them in soon.



