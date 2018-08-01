Former Bulls swingman David Nwaba agrees to deal with Cavaliers: report

Former Bulls swingman David Nwaba will be joining the Cavaliers as an unrestricted free agent, according to Yahoo! Sports. Details on the contract between the two sides are still being hammered out, but Nwaba has committed to the Cavs after the Bulls relinquished their rights earlier this summer.

Nwaba, a breakout contributor in Chicago last season, opened the offseason as a restricted free agent. However, the Bulls pulled their qualifying offer to the 6-4 wing in early July in order to sign Jabari Parker. As a result, the team lost its RFA rights, including the ability to match any offer sheet signed by the player.

The Bulls’ decision opened the door for another team to sign Nwaba without the concern of it being matched. Yahoo! Sports reports the Cavaliers have been in contact with his camp since the first day of free agency and met Nwaba in person last week in Las Vegas.

The Bulls and Pacers were reportedly among other teams to discuss deals with Nwaba before he committed to Cleveland.

The Cavs are trying to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference even after losing LeBron James in free agency. The team re-signed Kevin Love to a long-term extension and drafted point guard Collin Sexton with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Those two will join a roster that includes George Hill, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver and Larry Nance Jr.

Nwaba should fit in well with that group given their main options on the wing right now are Korver, Smith, Jordan Clarkson and Cedi Osman. With his rugged defensive play and slashing ability on the other end, Nwaba showed flashes of the ability to play a much larger role than he did in Chicago. Last season, he averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while playing 23.5 minutes per game.