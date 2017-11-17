David Nwaba is close to a return, but likely to the back of the line

David Nwaba has a pretty good feeling of where he’s supposed to go when he returns from his right ankle injury.

Right to the back of the line.

Before suffering the setback in a Nov. 4 loss to New Orleans, Nwaba was put into the starting lineup by Fred Hoiberg, averaging nine points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in those three games. More importantly, he brought some life to that starting group. A group that sorely needed some life.

In the three games Nwaba started the Bulls went 1-2, but were competitive in the two losses, losing to the Pelicans and Heat by just six. In the first four games without him? Three of them were one-sided laughers.

“David’s a guy we miss,’’ Hoiberg said on Friday. “We miss his energy, his live body. He’s a guy that can get in the paint, create for himself and others.’’

Nice words, but it doesn’t mean Nwaba is headed right back to the starting lineup when the ankle gives him the thumbs up.

As a matter of fact, Nwaba hasn’t been told this by Hoiberg, but said he expects that he will, “most likely going to work my way back up. That’s the plan.’’

A plan that might be tested sooner than expected.

Although the timetable for his return was originally two-to-four weeks, it sounded closer to four at mid-week. But Nwaba has had a quick turnaround since, participating in the Friday morning shootaround and hoping to go through Saturday’s practice. If there are no setbacks he could play Sunday in Phoenix.

“That’s the plan, but I’m not too sure how much I will be able to do,’’ Nwaba said. “It’s still kind of bugging me, still kind of swollen. I know I can’t wait for it to be 100 percent, so I’m just going to see how much pain I can tolerate.’’

The problem with Nwaba is his game is predicated on quick movements, bordering on violent movements. He’s slash, cut and attack.

“A little bit,’’ Nwaba said, when asked if he was concerned that his strengths could be hampered, “but there’s other ways to help your team out there. It’s not just about my individual performance. It’s about just being out there to help my teammates by doing the little things.’’

Another new look

Hoiberg rolled out a sixth different lineup on Friday, going with Denzel Valentine once again at a wing spot.

“Just get another playmaker out there,’’ Hoiberg said of the decision to go with Valentine over Paul Zipser and Quincy Pondexter. “Another guy that can knock down a shot, get as much scoring as possible to get off to a better start. Good in his role coming off the bench. We need him out there right away to get off to a better start.’’

Valentine did just that, scoring five points in his eight minutes of first quarter work, leaving the game with the Bulls up four points.

Just being real

Hoiberg was asked if he caught the Houston-Phoenix game on Thursday night, in which the Rockets scored 90 points by halftime.

“I did,’’ Hoiberg said. “Crazy. I’d pay to get 90 in a game.’’

The Bulls entered the game against the Hornets dead last in the NBA in scoring, averaging 92.4 points per game. They were one of only four teams averaging below the 100-point mark with Dallas (98.9), Utah (98.5) and Sacramento (93.6).