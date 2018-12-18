David Ross, ESPN reach agreement on multi-year deal

David Ross with dance partner Lindsay Arnold during during his 2017 season on "Dancing with the Stars."

Any hope that David Ross might replace Brandon Hyde as the Cubs bench coach just went out the window.

ESPN announced Tuesday that it had reached a multi-year contract extension with Ross.

The two-time World Series champion and former Cubs catcher will continue his role as an MLB analyst and will be involved with ESPN’s game and studio coverage for the 2019 season and beyond.

Ross will regularly call ESPN’s weeknight MLB game telecasts and appear on “Baseball Tonight,” including at the World Series, MLB All-Star Weekend and the Little League World Series. He will also be a contributing analyst on “SportsCenter” and “Get Up!”

ESPN senior vice president Mark Gross was impressed with Ross’ contribution last season and likes that Ross brings a unique perspective, branching from his 15 years of experience with seven major league franchises.

“David has proven to be an exceptional analyst with remarkable vision of the action on the field,” Gross said in a statement. “He offers terrific insights in both a game and studio analyst capacity, which displays his versatility. David’s authentic nature makes him relatable to everyone from fans and viewers to MLB players and Little Leaguers in Williamsport. We’re excited that he’s continuing his broadcasting career with ESPN.”

Ross, who is a special advisor for Cubs president Theo Epstein, said enjoyed the “family environment” at ESPN last season.

“I love the job so much that it hardly feels like work,” Ross said in a statement. “For instance, last season I had the opportunity to call telecasts ranging from MLB’s Game 163 to the Little League World Series. I couldn’t be happier to continue my broadcasting career at ESPN and I’m ready for the 2019 season to begin.”

Last season, Ross quickly climbed in the broadcast rankings and was a substitute analyst for ESPN’s No. 1 baseball broadcast team. He joined ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” crew — play-by-play announcer Dan Schulman and analyst Aaron Boone — in the booth last season, filling in for Jessica Mendoza, who worked the Women’s College World Series.

Ross, who ended his MLB playing career after winning the World Series with the Cubs in 2016, has an unusual take on retirement. While most take time vacationing at some tropical destination, Ross has been nonstop since the Cubs won the World Series in November. He’s added best-selling author and Bryzzo front-office intern to his resume. Ross also finished second in ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”