David Ross wishes Kris Bryant ‘happy birthday’ with socks on wrong feet

Grandpa Rossy’s age is showing.

All former Cubs catcher David Ross was trying to do was wish his former teammate Kris Bryant “happy birthday.” Instead, all hell broke loose on Twitter.

Ross tweeted out a picture of his feet saying he was rocking his Kris Bryant socks in honor of the Cubs third baseman’s 26th birthday on Thursday.

Happy birthday @KrisBryant_23 . Rocking my KB socks today in honor of you son! pic.twitter.com/JQseXAkdBV — David Ross (@D_Ross3) January 4, 2018

Seems like a harmless, nice gesture, right? Wrong.

Ross put his socks on the wrong feet, and it drove people on Twitter mad.

Grandpa doing grandpa things. pic.twitter.com/NqGGXEpajr — Staci Heaton (@StaciHeaton) January 4, 2018

Why u got them on backwards though lol — Daniel (@Agu11ar) January 4, 2018

Umm, love you man but they are on the wrong feet. pic.twitter.com/HlmXVdvHTy — Matt Baker (@CubSmurf) January 4, 2018

Was gonna ask if they’re on the wrong feet, but that question seems to have been covered already. — EWG… (@Mtngrwn) January 4, 2018

Hey Gramps. You have your socks on backwards. You need to switch feet. The way I see it, you're saying his name is Bryant Kris. We all know his name is Kris Bryant! SMH. I know you're old and all, but senile?? — Gary Garab (@GaryGarab) January 4, 2018

Seriously Ross? As the runner-up on ABC’s “Dancing With the Star” last year, one would think Ross would know his right from his left.

There was one positive that came out of the picture that a person with the Twitter handle @artwoz was quick to point out.

Great job on keeping up with the retirement workouts so you can still see your feet. Miss ya Grampa. — Art Wozniczka (@artwoz) January 4, 2018

