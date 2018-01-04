Grandpa Rossy’s age is showing.
All former Cubs catcher David Ross was trying to do was wish his former teammate Kris Bryant “happy birthday.” Instead, all hell broke loose on Twitter.
Ross tweeted out a picture of his feet saying he was rocking his Kris Bryant socks in honor of the Cubs third baseman’s 26th birthday on Thursday.
Seems like a harmless, nice gesture, right? Wrong.
Ross put his socks on the wrong feet, and it drove people on Twitter mad.
Seriously Ross? As the runner-up on ABC’s “Dancing With the Star” last year, one would think Ross would know his right from his left.
There was one positive that came out of the picture that a person with the Twitter handle @artwoz was quick to point out.
