Davidson, Engel, Delmonico trying to stake a claim with White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Designated hitter Matt Davidson, left fielder Nicky Delmonico and center fielder Adam Engel — to name only three 20-something White Sox in the Opening Day lineup — might not have their names etched in bold face on the organization’s rebuild big board, but now is their time to stake a claim, general manager Rick Hahn said.

“Nicky Delmonico not being on anyone’s radar screen a year ago, and then he’s in the Opening Day lineup,’’ Hahn said Thursday, “with the opportunity over the next couple of months to show, ‘Hey, I’m an important piece to what you guys are building going forward.’ ’’

These aren’t the high-profile trending names in the Sox’ rebuild — those belong to hot prospects such as Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Michael Kopech — but there are others in the same boat and more who could be pushing next season, as well, Hahn said.

“That’s part of the optimism and excitement that surrounds Opening Day,” Hahn said.

Davidson put some excitement into Opening Day, becoming the fourth player in major-league history to hit three homers on the first day of the season. As a DH and a high-strikeout, low-on-base-percentage guy, he has to hit a lot of homers to be included.

Davidson, who crushed all three homers, isn’t satisfied with simply “getting big,” as hitters say. His focus all spring was on making more contact, cutting down the strikeouts and drawing more walks. That’s why he cited a walk against the Royals as a big deal.

“A lot of us don’t have a huge track record in the major leagues,’’ Davidson said, “so the confidence is going to be a big thing, and actually seeing the results in front of our eyes is going to be huge for us and our development.’’

Engel got pushed by Ryan Cordell during spring training, and a number of non-roster invitees pushed almost everyone in the Sox’ bullpen. After having a big spring following a good-defense, bad-offense rookie season, Engel opened 2018 with a double and single his first two times up.

The competition can’t hurt the level of play for all involved. Engel knows Robert, viewed as the center fielder of the future, is coming up in the system. Right fielder Avisail Garcia knows Jimenez is knocking at the door.

“Competition is healthy,’’ Hahn said. “We saw it from a few different places this spring training in terms of guys looking around and seeing where this organization is headed and ramping up their own game.

‘‘At the very least, they’re making it clear that they’re not going to go quietly. They’re going to do everything in their power to make themselves be penciled into that three-year board and have their name as part of what’s coming here, as well.’’

Hahn knows there are no sure things, even with such top talents as Jimenez, Robert and Kopech. There are injuries and failure, which is why quantity, as much as quality, is key in gathering prospects.

There are also pleasant, sometimes unexpected surprises, which can work their way into the plan or be used to return value in trades.

In Year 2 of the Sox’ rebuild, Hahn spoke Thursday knowing the 2018 won-lost record wasn’t going to matter as much as player development at the major- and minor-league levels.

That will change, hopefully before too long.

“We feel very good about where things sit today,’’ he said. “There’s a great deal of optimism, not just about the 2018 team but about the future.’’