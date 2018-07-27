Matt Davidson willing to pitch more for Sox

Some kids grow up dreaming of hitting game-winning home runs.

Not Matt Davidson. He grew up idolizing Randy Johnson. His dreams consisted of racking up strikeouts on the pitching mound.

“That’s how I first loved the game,” Davidson said.

He was good at it, too — albeit as a high school pitcher. That was almost a decade ago, and since then Davidson has become a big leaguer thanks to a power bat that smacked 26 homers last season and 15 homers so far this year.

Matt Davidson pitches during Friday night's game against the Blue Jays. Davidson hit 91 mph on the radar gun.

But the White Sox slugger has a good arm, too. He threw a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout in his first career pitching appearance June 29 against the Rangers.

On Friday, he extended his perfect streak. He pitched another flawless inning, this time against the Blue Jays, eliciting two groundouts and a line drive out.

That’s two relief appearances with a 0.00 ERA for those scoring at home.

Davidson hit 91 mph on the radar gun several times against the Blue Jays and showed off a big breaking ball that drew cheers from the crowd.

“I was throwing two-seam today,” Davidson said. “Tried to get a little run on it. That was good. I got the velo up a little bit. I was pumped about that. I’ve been working on it and doing stuff and always kind of messed around with it.”

He’d like to get more opportunities.

“To be honest, I’d love to explore that idea,” he said. “… It’s something I would be interested in. I don’t know if the game would necessarily allow that or something like that. It’s something that is really close to my heart is pitching.”

Yet Davidson understands the Sox pay him to hit, not to pitch. He also knows that the only way he would pitch is if his team is down big, which is a situation he never wants to embrace.

That said, if he can use his arm to keep a full-time reliever fresh for the next day, he wants the Sox to know that he can help.

“Whatever the team needs (me) to do, like all of us here in this room, we just want to help this team win and contribute any way we can,” he said.