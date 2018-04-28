Day 3 needs: Which players make sense for Bears in the NFL draft’s final rounds

The Bears’ biggest need entering Day 1 of the draft is their biggest need entering Day 3.

They still haven’t added an edge rusher to team with Leonard Floyd and two veterans, Sam Acho and Aaron Lynch. They knew before the draft — and before Lynch hurt his foot in the team’s minicamp — that they were thin at the position, having let Willie Young, Lamarr Houston and Pernell McPhee leave via free agency.

“We’re going to try to get better at every position,” Pace said late Friday night. “That’s a position we’ve talked about but, again, you can’t force it. We can’t force that, We’ve got to take the best player.”

Of the edge rushers available in Round 4 and beyond, Florida State’s Josh Sweat might have the most appeal. Washington State’s Hercules Mata’afa could be a gadget player. At 6-2, 254 pounds, he’s undersized, even for an outside linebacker. But his college tape is outstanding. Central Florida’s Shaquem Griffin said this week he hadn’t spoken extensively with the Bears, but in addition to being the feel-good story of the draft — he is missing a hand — Griffin could be a special teams stalwart.

West Virginia safety Kyzir White is Kevin White's little brother. (AP)

The Bears also need help at defensive line, where the draft’s most intriguing remaining prospects resides. Michigan’s Maurice Hurst is a first-round talent, but doctors found a heart problem at the NFL Scouting Combine. Some teams might rule him out simply based on his medical evaluations. Still, he’s a fit in a 4-3 — not a 3-4 scheme.

Instead, the Bears could look at Alabama’s Da’Shawn Hand, who fits as an end in their scheme. Virginia Tech’s Tim Settle could be a backup nose tackle.

Justin Jackson, Northwestern’s all-time leading rusher, is the top running back remaining — if the Bears want to add competition for Benny Cunningham’s spot. Arizona State’s Kalen Bandage and N.C. State’s Nyheim Hines could make sense, too.

If the Bears want defensive backs to help with special teams, they could turn to Arizona safety Dane Cruikshank, Penn State’s Marcus Allen or even Kevin White’s brother — West Virginia safety Kyzir White. Kevin and Kyzir trained together in Arizona this offseason.