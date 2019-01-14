Days of Our Bulls: Robin Lopez has to be removed from a chippy Monday practice

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Robin Lopez is still very available to any NBA team that wants to trade for him and willing to part with draft assets.

The Bulls big man just wasn’t made available to the media on Monday.

All the trade talk? The buy-out rumors hovering over the reserve center? Nope. Neither had anything to do with Lopez needing a mental day.

Well, at least on the surface.

According to Bulls coach Jim Boylen, he had a talk with Lopez before the Bulls took the practice court at Santa Monica High School, and informed Lopez that he was likely headed for some reduced minutes as the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches.

Fuel to a fire that was already burning with Lopez?

Maybe.

Either way, Boylen admitted that practice got “very, very competitive’’ – code word for chippy – and at one point the coach had to send Lopez out of the gym for close to 10 minutes to cool down after a run in with Kris Dunn.

“Just competitive people, man,’’ Boylen said, when asked about the nature of the practice turning chippy. “It got physical, and guys have pride. Guys want to get better, and I’m pushing this team to compete every day. Pushing it to play hard. That Bulls across the chest means something. That starts in practice, that starts with iron sharpening iron, making each other better. That’s what we’re trying to do. We did that [Monday].’’

This is the Bulls, so asking if punches were thrown isn’t that strange. According to Boylen, the physicality never reached that level.

“No, no punches thrown,’’ Boylen said. “Guys came back [into the practice] and treated each other with respect, and yeah, this happens every day in our league and happens on good teams that I’ve been on. Competitive people in a competitive environment trying to get better. Good day for us.’’

But was it a good day for Lopez?

The veteran has done his best to play the good soldier throughout this rebuild the past two seasons, seeing his playing time reduced more than a few times.

Boylen said it’s heading in that direction again, at least for the time being.

“Well, I’m going to play some different lineups,’’ Boylen said, when asked if he knew what was wearing on Lopez for him to get so angry in practice. “I’m going to play some different people. We’ve gone Bobby [Portis]-Lauri [Markkanen], we’ve gone Jabari [Parker]-Lauri, we’ll go Jabari-Bobby at some point, so those lineups don’t include him.

“He’s got pride and he wants to play, but he’s all for the team and he understands. You don’t expect guys to be happy with their situation or their minutes or whatever. That’s not part of this league. What’s part of this league is you’ve got to do what’s best for this team and you got to do what the coaches ask you to do. RoLo has always done that.’’

At least in a Bulls uniform, for how much longer?

There were some heated trade talks about Lopez a few weeks ago, but the Sun-Times has learned that those have mostly quieted down. Lopez being a buyout option isn’t even a scenario yet, with the front office not wanting to show other NBA teams that Lopez could be had by just waiting.

So for Lopez he’s back in limbo.

“There’s kind of been a little shoe-dangling over the past couple years,’’ Lopez said recently, when asked if he felt he was the next trade shoe to drop after Justin Holiday was sent to Memphis.

Until there’s some clarity with Lopez’s situation, however, teammates beware.