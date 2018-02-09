Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry arrested for drag racing at 128 mph

Atlanta Hawks small forward DeAndre’ Bembry was caught drag racing early Friday morning on I-85 just outside of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

From AJC.com:

About 12:20 a.m., Atlanta police saw a purple Dodge Charger driven by small forward DeAndre’ Bembry “traveling at a high rate of speed south of Buford Highway” along with another car, Officer Donald Hannah said. “Both vehicles were changing lanes and appeared to be racing each other as they traveled on I-85 approaching the Buford Highway exit at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph in a 55-mph speed limit zone,” he said.

Police reportedly ending up clocking Bembry at 128 mph. They were not able to clock the other vehicle.

Bembry was booked and released on bond, according to the report.

The Hawks lost 100-98 to the Magic Thursday in Orlando, but Bembry did not play. The Hawks play host to the Cavaliers Friday in Atlanta.

Bembry was a first-round draft choice of the Hawks in 2016. He has played in 18 games this season and is averaging 4.8 points per game.