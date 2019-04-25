Decoy/collectibles show, swap meet, archery qualifier: Show & Go

John Freimuth, with one of his collection, will be at the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show and would be a good person to talk to if you're a beginning collector. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Would love to check out the Decoy Show again, it’s been too long since I’ve been there, but I’m soon on my way to fish somewhere on or around Lake Erie. Where depends on wind and waves.

* Otherwise, I would go see the North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, which is running through Saturday at Pheasant Run in St. Charles. The Guyette & Deeter’s Decoy and Sporting Art Auction started today and finishes up Friday. It is just a fascinating experience. If you’re a beginner, find John Freimuth, pictured above, and talk to him.

* The Riverside Fishing Club swap meet is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the LaGrange American Legion.

* The IBO Illinois State Championship/ World Qualifier is Saturday and Sunday at Blackhawk Field Archers in Rockton. Contact Dave Lee at (708) 476-0305.