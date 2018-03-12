Delmonico says shoulder injury was ‘just a scare’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox left fielder Nicky Delmonico said Monday his left shoulder is OK, that he plans to hit Wednesday and hopes to be ready for Opening Day.

On Sunday, Delmonico collided in short left field with shortstop Tyler Saladino and injured the shoulder on his fall. Saladino suffered a concussion. The Sox announced later that Delmonico had a shoulder subluxation (partial separation) and would be further evaluated Monday, although manager Rick Renteria said after the game Delmonico “just got extended and jammed it a little bit. Didn’t pop it. Didn’t do anything.”

“I think it was more of a scare than anything,” Delmonico said. “I went down hard on it, and I’ve had a recent injury with my left shoulder, but everything feels good. I didn’t wake up sore so it’s good.”

Delmonico, who throws right and bats left, said the team doctor who examined him Monday said “everything was perfect.”

“The MRI was clean,” Delmonico said. “Got treatment twice today, coming in tomorrow [for treatment] and swinging it Wednesday.”

Delmonico blamed himself for the collision for not calling off Saladino.

Asked if he has hopes for being ready for the season opener in 17 days, Delmonico said, “Oh yeah. I feel like I can go out there and play today,” he said.

The Sox said Sunday that Saladino would be out seven days per MLB’s percussion protocol, but on Monday said that doesn’t apply to spring training. The Sox will be cautious with Saladino, who was not at the complex Monday, nonetheless.

“Talking to Tyler today it seems like he’s doing better so that made me happy, too.”

Delmonico batted .262/.373/.482 slash line, nine homers and 23 RBI in 43 games last season. He reached base safely in a club record 13 consectutive games to begin his career.