Broncos trade Demaryius Thomas to Texans for draft pick: report

The Broncos have traded top receiver Demaryius Thomas and a seventh-round pick to the Texans before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon, reports ESPN. Denver will receive a fourth-round pick in the deal, which helps Houston reload its receiver corps after losing Will Fuller to a season-ending knee injury last week.

Thomas, 30, has recorded 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Broncos this season. He’s no longer putting up the big numbers that he did at his peak while catching passes from Peyton Manning, but still been productive as the team’s No. 2 wideout behind Emmanuel Sanders.

The Texans needed help at receiver after losing Fuller, their No. 2 behind DeAndre Hopkins, to a knee injury in a 42-23 win over the Dolphins. Fuller was in the middle of a big game with five catches for 124 yards, and his absence would’ve left a big hole for an offense that’s sputtered at times in quarterback Deshaun Watson’s second season.

However, the addition of Thomas should be a big boost, as he’ll help prevent defenses from keying in too easily on Hopkins. And in a fun twist, the Broncos face the Texans this weekend, so Thomas will be seeing his old team very soon.