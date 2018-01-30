Dennis Rodman charged with DUI; blood-alcohol more than double the limit: report

"Bad Boy" Dennis Rodman reportedly has been charged with a DUI in Newport Beach, California. (Getty Images)

Dennis Rodman was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence for his Jan. 13 arrest in Newport Beach, California, TMZ reports.

The 56-year-old hall of famer, who was seen swerving by police, reportedly had a blood-alcohol level (.21) of more than double the legal limit.

Rodman was already on probation at the time of the arrest for a 2016 hit-and-run accident. The latest charge could force Rodman to serve prison time.

The former Chicago Bull sought alcohol-rehab treatment in New Jersey just days after the arrest, his agent told the Associated Press.