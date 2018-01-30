Dennis Rodman was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence for his Jan. 13 arrest in Newport Beach, California, TMZ reports.
The 56-year-old hall of famer, who was seen swerving by police, reportedly had a blood-alcohol level (.21) of more than double the legal limit.
Rodman was already on probation at the time of the arrest for a 2016 hit-and-run accident. The latest charge could force Rodman to serve prison time.
The former Chicago Bull sought alcohol-rehab treatment in New Jersey just days after the arrest, his agent told the Associated Press.