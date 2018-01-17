Dennis Rodman could face prison time after DUI arrest — report

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman can’t seem to rid himself of the “bad boy” image.

Rodman was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday in Newport Beach, California, after police say he was “driving like a maniac and blaring music,” TMZ reports.

The bigger problem for the former Chicago Bulls star, though, is that he is on probation for a July hit-and-run incident in which he was driving the wrong way.

This latest arrest could revoke Rodman’s three-year probation and force him to serve prison time, TMZ reports.

Basketball great Dennis Rodman could reportedly be facing jail time after a recent arrest for suspicion of DUI. (Getty Images)

Rodman was reportedly cooperative with police.

From The Mercury News:

Rodman’s attorney Paul Meyer said in an email statement: “Dennis is taking this seriously, and will take positive steps to address his personal issues. He appreciates the professionalism of the Newport Beach Police Department.”

Rodman’s agent, Darren Prince, told USA Today: “It’s no secret Dennis has been struggling on and off with alcoholism the past 17 years. He’s been dealing with some very personal issues the past month and we’re going to get him the help he needs now.”

Rodman entered alcohol rehab in January of 2014 after returning from a trip to North Korea, but a month later said he had no drinking problem.

“I’m not an alcoholic,” he said in 2014. “An alcoholic drinks seven days a week. I don’t drink seven days a week. When I drink, I don’t hurt nobody, I don’t have no DUIs, nothing like that.

“I didn’t go to rehab for drinking. There aren’t too many people who quit drinking going to rehab. Not too many people can do that.”

The former Detroit Pistons “Bad Boy” has had two previous DUIs in 1999 and 2004.