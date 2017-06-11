Dennis Rodman asks Trump to ‘please help’ with North Korea

Former Bulls bad boy Dennis Rodman has turned from playmaker to peacemaker.

Rodman has made several trips to visit North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jung Un, a man he claims as his “friend.” He’s been trying to help the United States make peace with North Korea, but now he’s turning to President Donald Trump for assistance.

“Donald Trump, please, help us,” Rodman told TMZ Sports. “You always say, ‘Unite.’ I’m all about that.”

Rodman reportedly told TMZ Sports he “trusts Trump,” but feels like he has to help Trump mend the countries relationship with North Korea and its supreme leader Kim Jong-Un.

This file photo taken on February 28, 2013 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (front L) and former NBA star Dennis Rodman (front R) speaking at a basketball game in Pyongyang. | Getty Images

Rodman, who was a contestant on Donald Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice,” is one of the only Americans to have met with the North Korean leader.

During his 14 seasons with five teams in the NBA, Rodman won five championships and was named an All-Star twice. Nicknamed “The Worm” for his defensive and rebounding abilities, Rodman was a member of the Bulls from 1995 to 1998.

