Dennis Rodman slams Joel Embiid for denying MJ is GOAT: ‘Shut the f–k up’

Dennis Rodman clapped back at Joel Embiid on Sunday after the 76ers big man said on a recent podcast that Wilt Chamberlain, not Michael Jordan, was the greatest player of all-time. Caught by TMZ at the airport in Los Angeles, Rodman made it clear he didn’t agree with Embiid’s comments – and offered some pointed advice in the process.

“Joel Embiid, you’re doing a great job for your little island or country where you’re from. Shut the f–k up, go do your goddamn job and do Philly proud,” Rodman said. “That’s the one thing they need, is a championship.”

Embiid, a two-time All-Star for Philadelphia, denied that he viewed MJ at the GOAT in a recent podcast appearance on The Ringer. The big man cited Chamberlain’s seemingly unbeatable statistical records, including his 100-point single-game performance, as reasons to put him atop the basketball pedestal instead of Jordan.

How does Rodman assess Embiid’s take? “You’re goddamn right he’s wrong.”

Dennis Rodman criticized Joel Embiid for his GOAT comments. | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Rodman and Jordan won three championships together on the Bulls in the late 1990s. Chamberlain, for all of his remarkable statistics, only won two championships during his 14-year NBA career.