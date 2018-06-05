Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore for USA-North Korea summit: report

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore as part of the upcoming June 12 summit between the United States and North Korea, reports the New York Post. He “could even play some sort of role in the negotiations” between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, which would make for the latest twist in talks between the two countries.

Rodman, who became known during his basketball days for his colorful hair and bizarre antics, has developed an unlikely friendship with Kim. Back in April, the ex-Bulls forward partially took credit for the upcoming meeting with Trump in an interview with TMZ.

“I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same,” Rodman said.

“I don’t want to take all the credit. I don’t want to sit there and say, ‘I did this, I did that.’ That’s not my intention.

“My intention was to go over and be a sports ambassador to North Korea so people understand how the people are in North Korea. I think that has resonated to this whole point now.”

Darren Prince, a representative for Rodman, told the New York Post that no trip to Singapore had been confirmed yet but he would be willing to go if asked. “He’s talked about it, but no final trip or plans have been made,” Prince said.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet next Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island for negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear weapon program.