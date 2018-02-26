Dennis Rodman on his sobriety: ‘It’s a struggle’

For the first time, former Bulls star Dennis Rodman opened up about his sobriety.

Rodman told TMZ Sports Monday that he’s 38 days sober and finished his second Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. He admitted that living a booze-free life is a “struggle,” but said he’s taking it one day at a time.

“I’m trying to take it one day at a time,” Rodman said. “It’s a struggle. I’m trying to succeed it and beat it.”

Overall, the 56-year-old Hall of Famer said he feels a lot better after he cut off things in his life that motivate him to drink.

“I feel great, man,” Rodman said. “It’s kinda weird not to have a cocktail on a beautiful day in California but like I said, it’s just one day at a time.”

Rodman was charged last month with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence for his Jan. 13 arrest in Newport Beach, California, TMZ previously reported. The former two-time NBA ALl-Star, who was seen swerving by police, reportedly had a blood-alcohol level (.21) of more than double the legal limit.

Rodman was already on probation at the time of the arrest for a 2016 hit-and-run accident.

Rodman sought alcohol-rehab treatment in New Jersey just days after the arrest, his agent told the Associated Press. TMZ reported that Rodman checked out of the New Jersey rehab facility one week later to continue long-term treatment at Turning Point center located in Los Angeles.

Nicknamed “The Worm” for his defensive and rebounding abilities, Rodman, a five-time NBA champion, was a member of the Bulls from 1995 to 1998.

