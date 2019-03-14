Dennis Rodman says NBA players are getting too soft: ‘Quit wearing tampons’

Dennis Rodman used to be one of the toughest players in the NBA, and now he thinks the league is getting too soft. When asked by TMZ about a red hat he was wearing that said “Make Basketball Tough Again,” a clear reference to the MAGA hats worn by supporters of President Trump, the Hall of Famer responded that, “All these guys should quit wearing tampons.”

Rodman, a ferocious rebounder and defender in his heyday, has never been shy about expressing himself since the end of his playing career. He’s been open in his criticism of some modern players, such as when he recently told Joel Embiid to “shut the f–k up” and “go do your job” after the 76ers star said Wilt Chamberlain, not Michael Jordan, was the GOAT.

“Joel Embiid, you’re doing a great job for your little island or country where you’re from. Shut the f–k up, go do your goddamn job and do Philly proud,” Rodman said last month. “That’s the one thing they need, is a championship.”

Rodman may want to consider taking a different approach next time, however, given the misogynistic nature of his latest criticism against NBA players.