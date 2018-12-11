Dennis Rodman no longer sober, opens up about struggles: TMZ

Dennis Rodman walks along the court at an exhibition basketball game between U.S. and North Korean players at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014. | Kim Kwang Hyon/Associated Press

After abstaining from alcohol for several months, former Bulls star Dennis Rodman told TMZ that he’s no longer sober.

Over the last two weeks, Rodman returned to the bar scene in Newport Beach, California, according to TMZ. But he doesn’t want to stay there.

Rodman said drinking alcohol was a “mistake” and now he’s trying to once again get clean.

“Everyone has their ups and downs, it’s always a rocky road when you get into it,” Rodman said. “You just try to maintain the situation. It’s up to me if I want to do it for the rest of my life. Like I said, it’s a long process and it’s going to take time to try to get over this hump.”

Rodman reached out to his agent Darren Prince — who battled substance abuse and is now 10 years sober — for help, TMZ reported. He also said that he’s started attending Alcohol Anonymous meetings again.

Prince told TMZ that he’s in full support of Rodman trying to get clean.

“Dennis is the king of rebounds,” he said, “and he’ll rebound from this, too.”

Earlier this year, Rodman opened up about his battle to remain sober .

“I’m trying to take it one day at a time,” Rodman said in February. “It’s a struggle. I’m trying to succeed it and beat it.”

Rodman entered an alcohol-rehab treatment facility in New Jersey after receiving what he called a “wake-up call” on Jan. 13. Rodman was arrested for driving under the influence in Newport Beach, California, TMZ previously reported. The former two-time NBA All-Star reportedly had a blood-alcohol level (.21) of more than double the legal limit.

After one week, Rodman checked out of the New Jersey rehab facility with plans to continue long-term treatment at Turning Point center located in Los Angeles.

During his 14 seasons with five teams in the NBA, Rodman won five championships. Nicknamed “The Worm” for his defensive and rebounding abilities, Rodman was a member of the Bulls from 1995 to 1998.