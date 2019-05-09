Dennis Rodman accused of participating in theft from yoga studio

Owners of a yoga studio in California have accused Dennis Rodman of being involved in the theft of clothing and an art piece in a bizarre sequence captured by security cameras. Rodman is presently under probation following a conviction for driving under the influence last year.

TMZ got footage of the encounter at VIBES Hot Yoga in Newport Beach in which what appears to be Rodman and three other people entered the studio and began making a scene before allegedly destroying and stealing an expensive art piece along with hundreds of dollars.

A time stamp in the corner of the security video shows the incident began around 12:35 p.m. local time and lasted for roughly 20 minutes.

After the group enters the studio, Rodman begins talking to an employee while a woman with him starts putting clothes into her purse. Not long after that, a man with Rodman takes a crystal art piece, which TMZ says is worth $2,500, off the front desk and drops it on the floor while trying to place it on a dolly. A woman can be seen stealing more clothes while employees are distracted.

The group leaves around 12:55 p.m. with part of the shattered crystal on the dolly and over $500 in merchandise, according to VIBES Hot Yoga’s owners. A police report was filed afterwards.

TMZ reached out to the Newport Beach Police Department, which declined comment. Rodman’s attorney told both TMZ and Page Six that “it’s premature to comment.”

In January 2018, Rodman was charged for DUI in Newport Beach after being pulled over by police for swerving in the road. He plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges and was placed under probation for three years.