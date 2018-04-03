Denzel Valentine continues to have his eye on a starting job for the Bulls

Denzel Valentine has some big aspirations for next season.

Easier to now talk about since this season officially ended for the second-year wing on Tuesday.

The Bulls announced that Valentine will have his left knee scoped Wednesday morning, in what they are calling a “minor procedure.’’

Either way, it will sideline him for the final five games.

“I feel like I should have a bigger role next year,’’ Valentine said, when discussing his current standing in the organization. “I definitely should be a starter coming in. I definitely want to improve and be a for sure starter on this team. I think I can be a consistent player at this level, be somebody they can rely on, somebody who defends, makes shots, makes plays for other, plays the game the right way and is a competitor. So I definitely think I’m a starter in this league.’’

That remains to be seen.

Valentine started 37 games for the Bulls this season, playing in all 77 of them before being shut down. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, basically losing that starting spot once Zach LaVine returned from his knee rehab.

Coach Fred Hoiberg said that Valentine showed a lot of improvement since being selected 14th overall in the 2016 draft, but obviously has work to do this offseason.

“Denzel is a guy that we run a lot of offense through and I thought he made really good strides this year as far as making simple plays for the most part,’’ Hoiberg said. “Just the big thing with Denzel this offseason is work on his overall game and continue to work on his body so he can finish off the full 82 next year.’’

Valentine expects to be back to basketball activity in “two or three weeks.’’