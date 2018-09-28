Latest injury setback to Bulls guard/forward Denzel Valentine yet another blow

It was a question half-asked in jest to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg earlier this week.

“Is Denzel Valentine still on the team?’’ a reporter asked.

Hoiberg pointed to the floor of the Advocate Center court and said “Yeah, he’s right there.’’

That “right there’’ status changed as of Friday.

The Bulls announced that Valentine suffered a moderate left ankle sprain back on Tuesday, and will be sidelined for the next one-to-two weeks, basically eliminating him from a new sped up preseason format, and leaving in doubt if he’ll even be ready for the start of the regular season.

Yes, the same Valentine who had minor left knee surgery after last season, and had the same left ankle surgically repaired back in the 2017 offseason.

“Denzel tweaked his ankle a little bit on the first day and tried to go through it the second day, and just decided the smart thing to do right now is hold him out of practice and reevaluate him in about a week,’’ Hoiberg said.

The bigger question, however, is what exactly another week of falling behind will do for the forward/guard?

Since being drafted out of Michigan State 14th overall in the 2016 draft, Valentine hasn’t exactly lived up to lottery-pick billing.

After a rookie campaign in which he battled cracking a veteran lineup, as well as injuries, the 6-foot-6 Valentine started 37 games for the Bulls last season, playing in 77 of them before being shut down with that small left knee procedure.

He averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, basically losing that starting spot once Zach LaVine returned from his knee rehab.

Still, he was considered a key reserve for the second unit, at least until the Jabari Parker signing this offseason, which has now moved him even further down the depth chart. Not the only punch to the gut Valentine suffered over the summer.

While playing in the Uncle Drew League a few months back, Valentine had 44 points dropped on him in one game by Frank “Nitty’’ Session – a pick-up legend, yes, but also a shoe salesman from Los Angeles.

Not a good look for a guy insisting he felt he wanted to be a starter this season.

“I feel like I should have a bigger role next year,’’ Valentine said back in April. “I definitely should be a starter coming in. I definitely want to improve and be a for sure starter on this team.’’

That’s obviously not happening.

Valentine is nestled well behind the likes of starters Parker and Zach LaVine, and possibly battling Justin Holiday, Antonio Blakeney, and rookie Chandler Hutchison in grabbing bench minutes.

That’s why Hoiberg was asked how big of a setback the latest injury to Valentine was.

“Well, Denzel is a very important part of this team,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s a guy we used a lot in the second unit as a facilitator. Early in the year, especially when we went on a run, he was starting for a portion of that stretch. He’s just a guy that makes the right play and he can make a shot and he’s got good skill level and he knows where be. So he’s a big part of what we do.

“With that said, it’s a good opportunity for Chandler to get out there and get an opportunity. I thought he was terrific in the scrimmage [Thursday]. It gives Antonio and opportunity to get out there and show what he can do. So we miss him, but it gives other guys opportunity.’’