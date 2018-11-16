The Bulls are missing guard/forward Denzel Valentine way more than people think

MILWAUKEE – It’s been an easy injury to forget about.

Especially this season.

Buried in all the Lauri Markkanen updates, and the Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis knee talk, quietly Denzel Valentine’s absence remains almost shrouded in mystery.

What started off as a mild left ankle sprain suffered just before the start of training camp and given a two-week timetable, is now a bone bruise which still has Valentine all but shut down and considered out “indefinitely.’’

Valentine did get close to a return back in September, but after running sprints for several days, the pain in the ankle had different intentions than a return to the court.

The Bulls are feeling that loss, especially lately in flat performances.

“We talked a lot about Lauri and Kris, and Denzel is a huge part of what we try to do because of his versatility, and he also has great leadership qualities even in a bench role,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday, when discussing the Valentine situation. “In street clothes he’s always a guy who tries to get in the huddle and talk to them. And another guy is Bobby [Portis].

“He just has innate leadership qualities and to have two of those guys out and be able to rally the troops at times has been tough. [Valentine and Portis] are two of our better leaders, two of our tougher players out there on the floor and guys who can get things done.

“Yeah, Lauri and Kris are huge holes in what we are trying to do, but I’d put Bobby and Denzel up there as well because of their intangibles.’’

Intangibles that the second unit could really use, which is where Valentine was expected to make an impact this season.

Not that they couldn’t have also used his 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game off the bench, as well as a .386 shooting percentage from three-point range, which was third on the team last season.

“Denzel getting hurt was actually very big to us as well,’’ teammate Justin Holiday said. “I think we thought that he was going to be back even sooner than this point, so maybe that’s why that injury isn’t being talked about as much, but especially now that we don’t know the severity of how long he might be out, all that stuff, but that’s tough for us because what he brought off the bench for us … and even when he started, what he brings to the game – him being able to score the ball, him understanding the game defensively, his mind, all that stuff mattered for us. So definitely not having him is hurting us.’’

The other wounded

The Bulls shipped Markkanen (right shoulder), Portis (right knee) and Dunn (left knee) back home from Milwaukee Thursday night, so that the three could get a workout at the Advocate Center Friday afternoon.

According to Hoiberg, all three had solid workouts, but it was Markkanen that continued taking big strides, again shooting three-pointers to test that range.

“[Director of player development] Shawn Respert worked out Lauri for about an hour and did a lot of game-type simulations,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ll see how he responds to that. He has extended his range and is shooting threes now.

“He didn’t have any pain after that Boston game. He’ll get a good workout in [Saturday] before the game at the United Center and hopefully he continues to respond well and we can add to his workload and get him back soon.’’

Hoiberg still has the timetable backed up to the eight- to 10-week mark, just because the Bulls will remain cautious with the second-year player.