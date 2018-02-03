DePaul blown away by Butler 80-57

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelan Martin scored 26 points and Butler rolled past DePaul 80-57 on Saturday.

Martin, the second-leading scorer in the Big East, had 19 points in the first half when the Bulldogs (17-7, 7-4 Big East) took a 10-point lead with Martin hitting a three-pointer to cap the first 20 minutes.

Martin added another 3-pointer to open the second half and the lead remained in double figures, reaching a high of 25 with 1:43 left on a 3-pointer by Campbell Donovan.

Paul Jorgensen had three of Butler’s 10 3-pointers in scoring 13 points and Kamar Baldwin added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who have a four-game winning streak that started with a 79-67 win over the Blue Demons. Martin made 10 of his 11 free-throw attempts.

DePaul center Marin Maric (34) gets tied up by Butler forward Tyler Wideman (4) and guard Kamar Baldwin (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) ORG XMIT: INMC105

Marin Maric was the only DePaul (9-13, 2-8) player in double figures with 15.

DePaul committed 23 turnovers, 14 off steals, leading to 27 points.