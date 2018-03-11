DePaul students, alumni buy ad calling for the firing of athletic director

Loyola students, alumni and fans are celebrating the Ramblers’ first NCAA Tournament-berth since 1985, but just five miles south on the Red-Line, DePaul’s fanbase is fed up with the current state of their men’s basketball program.

The Blue Demons capped off a disappointing 11-20 season last week with a loss to Marquette University in the Big East Tournament, and some fans have had enough.

A group of “concerned” DePaul students and alumni purchased a full-page ad in the Sun-Times Sunday paper calling on the university to fire athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto. A request for comment from the university regarding the ad wasn’t immediately returned.

DePaul has a new home in Wintrust Arena, but nothing to show for it. The Blue Demons were once a serious competitor in college basketball, but they’ve become irrelevant over the last two decades.

After making 13 NCAA Tournament appearances in 15 years, DePaul has only been back to the Big Dance twice since 1992 with the most recent one being in 2004.

The ad, which was funded by a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $2,100 since it was created Feb. 6, broke down DePaul basketball over the last 15 years and claimed that Ponsetto was the one “common thread” for all the of the program’s mishaps, which includes 11 losing seasons with 233 total losses.

Ponsetto has hired three coaches to lead the men’s basketball team since she was named to her current position in 2002. She most recently re-hired coach Dave Leitao in 2015.

Leitao has only won 29 games over the last three seasons.

