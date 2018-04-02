DePaul University athletic department being investigated by NCAA: Report

DePaul University’s athletic department is being investigated for violating NCAA rules and regulations, the school’s student newspaper is reporting.

The DePaulia, citing sources close to the men’s basketball program, said current and past players and coaches have been questioned by officials from the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Details on the nature of the investigation, or the conduct being investigated, were not available.

The school issued the following statement to the DePaulia: “DePaul is committed to NCAA rules compliance, and regularly provides educational programming for its student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff, and when appropriate self-reports rules violations and takes corrective action accordingly.”

The DePaul men’s team ended a disappointing 11-20 season with a loss to Marquette in the Big East tournament. The school’s women’s team, while more successful, lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Last month, a group of “concerned students and alumni” purchased a full-page ad in the Sun-Times, calling on the university to fire athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto.

“Fans and students are entitled to voice their opinions, but not everyone may agree with it,” a statement released by the school said at the time. “Our men’s basketball team is a fine group of student-athletes who are terrific ambassadors for our university. All of our student-athletes make us proud every day with their many accomplishments — both in athletic competitions and in the classroom.”

After making 13 NCAA Tournament appearances in a 15-year span, DePaul has reached the tourney only twice since 1992, most recently in 2004.

Ponsetto has hired three coaches to lead the men’s team since she was named the Demons’ athletic director in 2002. Most recently, she rehired coach Dave Leitao in 2015.

Leitao has won only 29 games in the last three seasons.

Contributing: Madeline Kenney