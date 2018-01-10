DePaul working to establish home-court advantage at new arena

Dave Leitao and the DePaul Blue Demons have embraced the move to Wintrust Arena. It’s much closer to their Lincoln Park campus than Rosemont’s Allstate Arena and features all the modern bells and whistles their previous arena doesn’t.



But they know it’s on them to make Wintrust Arena a fortress. That’s not something that just happens naturally, and will only occur when DePaul (8-8 overall, 1-3 Big East) becomes a more formidable team regardless of the venue.



“I think in terms of the reality of what a home-court advantage is, it takes a little time. We’ve got to be the most important part of that, which is to put a team on the floor that becomes very, very difficult to beat,” Leitao said. “When you have that, then all the other things come into play – specifically your rabid crowds and sold-out arenas, your raucous student sections and those things that create the advantage that home teams really use to help them.”



Like much else around the Blue Demons program, there’s still work to be done with making their new building a true home. DePaul is 5-4 at Wintrust Arena but its victories have come against Delaware State, Youngstown State, Central Connecticut, Alabama A&M and Miami (Ohio).



“It’s still a work in progress,” Leitao said. “We like where we’re at but we’re certainly not satisfied, knowing that we’ve got a long way to go still to get to that point where our team and our program and our home court advantage becomes something that is really, really good.”



On Friday, DePaul has another chance for its first big home win this season when it hosts Providence (11-6, 2-2), a perennial NCAA Tournament team coming off a win over then-No. 5 Xavier. The Blue Demons will also have some momentum after winning 91-74 on Saturday at St. John’s, giving them a conference win and a tangible reward after decent performances but near-misses against Xavier and Georgetown.



“I think and I hope that means a lot because we’ve talked a lot about it, just getting over the hump with a lot of those close games that we’ve been a little short with it. Psychologically, as much as anything, it gives them a boost and confidence,” Leitao said. “Hopefully a watershed moment, to know when they get in those moments, what the mindset needs to be and has to continue to be to be successful.”



Gorecki’s recovery

Fremd graduate Haley Gorecki is making an impact on the Duke women’s basketball team after missing last season and the second half of 2015-16 due to injury. A redshirt sophomore, Gorecki has started Duke’s last seven games and is averaging 16.9 points over that span.



